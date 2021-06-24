AidCoin (AID) Price Tops $0.0333

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 44.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0333 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AidCoin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $174.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00053742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00020494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.82 or 0.00597834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00039685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00077613 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AidCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

