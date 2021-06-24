Agnico Eagle Mines Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 7,282 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,459% compared to the typical volume of 467 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $54.66 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

