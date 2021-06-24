Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) PT Lowered to $97.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.67.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.95 million. Research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 151.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 502 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 860 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 60.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

