Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.090-4.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-6.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.94 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.970-0.990 EPS.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $146.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,070. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $84.80 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.32.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Societe Generale raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.69.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,265,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $9,676,277 over the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

