Aeron 24 Hour Volume Hits $92,766.00 (ARNX)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 24th. In the last week, Aeron has traded down 45.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Aeron has a total market cap of $9,310.57 and approximately $92,766.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00055218 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00020448 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.90 or 0.00602551 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00039929 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00076942 BTC.

Aeron Profile

ARNX is a coin. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero . The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Aeron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

