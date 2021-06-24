Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Sells 8,578 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 22.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,578 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,943,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,338,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after buying an additional 234,926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,175,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,077,000 after buying an additional 146,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 739,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 139,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,914. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.42. Balchem Co. has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $134.58.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

