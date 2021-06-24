Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Reduces Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lowered its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 302,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29,025 shares during the period. Univar Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,466,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,279,000 after acquiring an additional 111,660 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 22,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $561,032.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,564.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 5,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.36. 7,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57. Univar Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

