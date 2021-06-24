Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,891 shares during the quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.20% of Mueller Water Products worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MWA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,670. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.20 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

