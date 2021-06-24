Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,547 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP owned 0.09% of Choice Hotels International worth $5,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 134.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 57.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHH traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $121.08. 1,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,188. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.04 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,680,652.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 17,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $2,048,899.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,408,279.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock worth $7,988,493 over the last quarter. Insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

