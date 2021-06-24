Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP Boosts Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP’s holdings in PROG were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 4th quarter valued at about $318,417,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $156,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PROG by 15.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,897,000 after acquiring an additional 225,963 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PROG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRG shares. Truist cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities cut their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PROG stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.62. The company had a trading volume of 19,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,521. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.03.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

