Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Bought by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,854 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $151,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $11,650,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $288,000. Bessemer Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $1,836,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth about $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP opened at $200.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.28. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.90 and a 1 year high of $210.18.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.