Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) Insider Vijay Shreedhar Sells 6,200 Shares

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ADMS stock opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.59 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $101,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $189,000. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.