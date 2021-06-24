Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) by 1,031.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of GP Strategies worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in GP Strategies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 444,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 44,667 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 12.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,450,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,316,000 after buying an additional 160,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 949,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,000 after buying an additional 21,095 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of GP Strategies by 75.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GP Strategies during the first quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPX opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.62 million, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.60. GP Strategies Co. has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.18.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.08. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $114.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.66 million. Equities research analysts predict that GP Strategies Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $17.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on GP Strategies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet cut GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GP Strategies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GP Strategies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.06.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

