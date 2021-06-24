Acadian Asset Management LLC Makes New $392,000 Investment in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.19% of Capital Product Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPLP opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.40 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPLP. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

