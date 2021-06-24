Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $419,000 Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 35.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,773 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11.8% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 17.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,551,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,735,000 after purchasing an additional 234,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,538,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,632,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.18.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.95 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

