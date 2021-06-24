Acadian Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Timberland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSBK) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,734 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Timberland Bancorp were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 262,517 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 295.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,567 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Timberland Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,141 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSBK opened at $28.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $236.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timberland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In other Timberland Bancorp news, EVP Edward Colman Foster sold 1,200 shares of Timberland Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $33,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans.

