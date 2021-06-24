Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 1,431 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 122.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,754,800,000 after purchasing an additional 150,432 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,167,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $720,863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,923 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,848,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,847,000 after purchasing an additional 517,002 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,765,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,284,000 after purchasing an additional 84,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,147,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,147,000 after purchasing an additional 245,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DLR. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

DLR stock opened at $151.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $165.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.42.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.92, for a total transaction of $15,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,192,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.