Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.
Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.
Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile
Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.
Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.