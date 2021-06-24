Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Lifted to “Buy” at Truist

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $20.00. Truist’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 359.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.18. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 3,000 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $66,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,390. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,523 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $30,307.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.