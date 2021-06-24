Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.
In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock worth $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
