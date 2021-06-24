Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.150-4.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.17. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,220,426 shares of company stock worth $636,988,221. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

