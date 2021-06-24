Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.98. Abiomed reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Abiomed.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Abiomed’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of Abiomed stock traded down $7.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. Abiomed has a 1-year low of $234.39 and a 1-year high of $387.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.33.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,127,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,338,089,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after acquiring an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370,442 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 31.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,766,000 after acquiring an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 815,294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $259,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

