Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,424 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Lcnb Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $1.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.82. 72,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,732,961. The stock has a market cap of $200.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $86.16 and a fifty-two week high of $128.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $137.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

