Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABT. BTIG Research cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT opened at $110.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $86.16 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.05.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 15.33%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.