$917.40 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to report $917.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $871.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $480.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $4.19 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.24 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VAC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $162.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.22 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $75.97 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $57,658,000. Finally, Minot Capital LP bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $43,838,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

