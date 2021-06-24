$9.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) to announce sales of $9.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.83 billion. Oracle posted sales of $9.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full-year sales of $42.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $41.53 billion to $42.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $44.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.08 billion to $44.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $78.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at $229,357,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,842,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $364,127,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340,696 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,960,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

