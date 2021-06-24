75,634 Shares in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000. The Liberty Braves Group accounts for 2.0% of Clayton Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clayton Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Liberty Braves Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BATRK traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,028. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.15. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $31.76.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

