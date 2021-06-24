7,339 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Acquired by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,996,021. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $249.70 and a one year high of $351.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $342.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

