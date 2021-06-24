$7.30 Million in Sales Expected for Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) will post sales of $7.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.35 million and the lowest is $7.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics reported sales of $490,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,389.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $29.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.06 million to $30.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.38 million, with estimates ranging from $47.50 million to $64.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ NBRV traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.37. The stock had a trading volume of 23,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,264. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

