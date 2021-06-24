6,436 Shares in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,215,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,860,000 after buying an additional 93,035 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,667,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,266 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,363,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,280.6% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,314,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,074,746 shares during the last quarter. 56.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISCK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.41. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

