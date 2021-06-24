$59.62 Million in Sales Expected for FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) to report sales of $59.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.50 million to $66.73 million. FedNat reported sales of $123.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full year sales of $279.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $52.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.11 million. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 52.66% and a negative net margin of 25.60%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on FedNat in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNHC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 165.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 40.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FNHC opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.94. FedNat has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $11.43.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

