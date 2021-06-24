5,896 Shares in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,724,026. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $41.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6778 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

