5,716 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Acquired by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DKNG. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

DKNG opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 49.11% and a negative net margin of 133.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cannonball Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,165,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $33,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,872,655 shares of company stock worth $92,647,775 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

