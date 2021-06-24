$5.37 EPS Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings of $5.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Pool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.44. Pool reported earnings per share of $3.87 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $12.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $12.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pool.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on POOL. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total transaction of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at $39,387,409.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,120,444.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,597,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,088 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,833,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $330,488,000 after purchasing an additional 239,926 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 170.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,774,000 after purchasing an additional 160,237 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 125.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,885,000 after purchasing an additional 159,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL opened at $454.90 on Monday. Pool has a one year low of $256.85 and a one year high of $464.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.