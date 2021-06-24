$45.63 Million in Sales Expected for CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) to report sales of $45.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $46.95 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full year sales of $277.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.21 million to $282.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $725.63 million, with estimates ranging from $683.76 million to $767.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $56.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.10 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barrington Research dropped their target price on CarLotz from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOTZ traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.77. 3,301,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,234,128. CarLotz has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $12.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07. The firm has a market cap of $655.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 10.33, a current ratio of 10.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $38,925,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $19,608,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $10,227,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $9,930,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in CarLotz in the first quarter worth approximately $9,857,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

