437 Shares in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 89.5% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of ECL stock opened at $208.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.13. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $230.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

