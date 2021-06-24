4,016 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,016 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after purchasing an additional 332,086 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,851,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 62,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $91.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.75. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.47.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

