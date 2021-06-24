40,000 Shares in DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) Purchased by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:DHHCU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondHead during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in DiamondHead during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Shares of DHHCU stock opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.99. DiamondHead Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

