3M (NYSE:MMM) Position Cut by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after purchasing an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $192.01. 35,821 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. 3M has a 1 year low of $148.80 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

