3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.09% of 3D Systems worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $203,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 69.3% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 73,466 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 30,061 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 865,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the period. 66.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Menno Ellis sold 10,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $237,786.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,309.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Blank sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,178,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,573 shares of company stock valued at $565,947. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.40 and a beta of 1.14. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.57.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DDD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on 3D Systems from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

