3,653 Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Bought by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,653 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $100,394,000. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,368,571 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $296,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,778 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,101.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,583,280 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $73,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,500 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,071,684 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $96,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 412.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 918,040 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,790,000 after acquiring an additional 738,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.93. The company had a trading volume of 323,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,009,092. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $30.24 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 41.71% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

