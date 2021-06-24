360 Capital REIT (TOT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.02 on July 27th

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th.

About 360 Capital REIT

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

