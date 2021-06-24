31,082 Shares in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Acquired by Wexford Capital LP

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in BigCommerce by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,030,000 after purchasing an additional 20,430 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 71,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $64.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.07. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.41.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 25.37% and a negative return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.18 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BigCommerce news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $287,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,906.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 48,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $2,734,738.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,455 shares in the company, valued at $7,521,412.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,053 shares of company stock worth $9,484,099 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

