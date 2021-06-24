2,886 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,487.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total value of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total transaction of $7,665,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,518 shares in the company, valued at $705,232.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,678 shares of company stock worth $17,437,589. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.83.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $550.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.50 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.58. The company has a market cap of $108.64 billion, a PE ratio of 733.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

