28,679 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 713,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,718,000 after purchasing an additional 533,403 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Celanese by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,313,000 after acquiring an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Celanese by 304.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,121,000 after acquiring an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Celanese by 497.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after acquiring an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

CE opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

