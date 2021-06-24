$27.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to announce sales of $27.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $27.43 billion. Facebook reported sales of $18.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $116.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $139.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.93.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $16,540,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,280,267 shares of company stock worth $725,465,985 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $343.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,284,221. Facebook has a 12-month low of $207.11 and a 12-month high of $343.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

