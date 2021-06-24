2,668 Shares in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,668 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of J2 Global during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000.

NASDAQ JCOM opened at $138.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.84. J2 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $53.24 and a one year high of $138.82. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. J2 Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.17.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

