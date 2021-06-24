$225.78 Million in Sales Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to post sales of $225.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $214.40 million to $240.77 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $109.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year sales of $878.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $919.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $934.82 million, with estimates ranging from $913.70 million to $970.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DIN. CL King lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

DIN stock traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,560. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.18. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,825.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,299,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $1,562,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,241,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

