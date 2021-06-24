21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VNET. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNET. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at $275,669,000. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,870,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 117.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $122,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,422,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 137,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1,158.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,328,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,572 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNET traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $22.46. 74,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,111. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. 21Vianet Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.77% and a negative net margin of 59.54%. Research analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

