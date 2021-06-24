$213.86 Million in Sales Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to report sales of $213.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $212.02 million and the highest is $215.71 million. Hecla Mining posted sales of $166.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full-year sales of $877.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $830.69 million to $944.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $983.84 million, with estimates ranging from $935.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

HL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In related news, Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $467,000.00. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Hecla Mining by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HL traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,100,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,356,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.75, a PEG ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

