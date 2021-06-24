2,041 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In related news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total value of $84,538.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,098 shares of company stock worth $8,052,793. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $137.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.23. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.55 and a 52-week high of $162.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.