20,000 Shares in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Bought by Clayton Partners LLC

Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,240,000 after buying an additional 55,804 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Viasat stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,252.50, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viasat, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $61.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.79.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

